Friday, December 12, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the International Forum on Peace and Trust.

ASHGABAT-Turkmenistan: December 12 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the International Forum on Peace and Trust.
ASHGABAT-Turkmenistan: December 12 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the International Forum on Peace and Trust. APP/ABB
