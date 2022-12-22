Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the officers and soldiers at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), who were injured during CTD Complex Bannu Operation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the officers and soldiers at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), who were injured during CTD Complex Bannu Operation.
APP47-221222 RAWALPINDI: December 22 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the officers and soldiers at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), who were injured during CTD Complex Bannu Operation. APP/TZD/ZID
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the officers and soldiers at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), who were injured during CTD Complex Bannu Operation.
APP47-221222 RAWALPINDI:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR