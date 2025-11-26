Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the King of Bahrain, Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

APP47-261125 MANAMA-BAHRAIN: November 26 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the King of Bahrain, Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa. APP/IQJ/ABB
MANAMA-BAHRAIN: November 26 –
