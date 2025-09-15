Tuesday, September 16, 2025
APP76-150925 DOHA: September 15 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the Crown Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Muhammad Bin Salman Al Saud on the sidelines of the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Qatar. APP/FHA
DOHA: September 15 – 
