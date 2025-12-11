Thursday, December 11, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Turkmenistan H.E. Serdar Berdimuhamedow on the sidelines of the International Forum dedicated to Peace and Trust

APP51-111225 ASHGABAT: December 11 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Turkmenistan H.E. Serdar Berdimuhamedow on the sidelines of the International Forum dedicated to Peace and Trust. APP/ABB/TZD
APP51-111225
ASHGABAT
