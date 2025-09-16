Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian President H.E Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the Sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit.

APP20-160925 DOHA: September 16 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian President H.E Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the Sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit. APP/TZD/FHA
APP20-160925
DOHA: September 16 –
