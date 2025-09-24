- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, meets His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait on the sidelines of 80th Session of UNGA.
