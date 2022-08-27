Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being briefed with regard to flood affected areas of District Sajawal and releief activities in the district at releief camp of Gul Muhammad Uplano Village

APP16-270822 SAJAWAL: August 27 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being briefed with regard to flood affected areas of District Sajawal and releief activities in the district at releief camp of Gul Muhammad Uplano Village. APP
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif talking to media at releief camp of Gul Muhammad Uplano Village

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being briefed with regard to flood affected areas of District Sajawal and relief activities in the district at relief camp of Gul Muhammad Uplano Village

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meeting with flood affectees of District Sajawal at relief camp of Gul Muhammad Uplano Village

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the flood water affectees of Sukkur Barrage

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif talking to media persons along with Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during visiting Sukkur Barrage

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visiting Sukkur Barrage.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif talking to media after visiting Sukkur Barrage.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a high level meeting to review rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting with International Donors and Partners on rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas.

