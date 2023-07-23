PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being briefed about the project during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana Sun, 23 Jul 2023, 7:48 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP31-230723 FAISALABAD: July 23 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being briefed about the project during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana. APP/TWR/TZD/FHA APP31-230723 FAISALABAD: Sponsored Ad