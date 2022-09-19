Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

APP80-190922 LONDON: September 19 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House. APP
APP80-190922 LONDON

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Foreign Minister of Oman, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Deputy Prime Minister UK, Therese Coffey MP at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with leaders and dignitaries at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with David Cameron, former British Prime Minister at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Speaker of House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, UK at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with President of Rwanda H.E Paul Kagame at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif sings the condolence book at Church House

David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport

Amiri Guards present Guard of Honor to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Deewan-e-Ameeri

Famous Singer of the country, Ghulam Abbas performing in the ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office

