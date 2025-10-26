Sunday, October 26, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates restoration of domestic connections of Regasified...
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates restoration of domestic connections of Regasified Liquified Natural Gas

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates restoration of domestic connections of Regasified Liquified Natural Gas
APP30-261025 ISLAMABAD: October 26 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates restoration of domestic connections of Regasified Liquified Natural Gas. APP/TZD/FHA
5
- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates restoration of domestic connections of Regasified Liquified Natural Gas
APP30-261025
ISLAMABAD
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates restoration of domestic connections of Regasified Liquified Natural Gas
APP31-261025
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan