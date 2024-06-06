PM China Visit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the management of Zhongguancun Science Park.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the management of Zhongguancun Science Park.
APP62-060624 BEIJING: June 06 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the management of Zhongguancun Science Park.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the management of Zhongguancun Science Park.
APP62-060624
BEIJING: June 06 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services