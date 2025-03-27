28.3 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the high-achievers...
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the high-achievers and beneficiaries of different initiatives under PM’s Youth Programme at the launching ceremony of Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the high-achievers and beneficiaries of different initiatives under PM's Youth Programme at the launching ceremony of Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub
APP09-270325 ISLAMABAD: March 27 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the high-achievers and beneficiaries of different initiatives under PM's Youth Programme at the launching ceremony of Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub. APP/TZD
0
- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the high-achievers and beneficiaries of different initiatives under PM's Youth Programme at the launching ceremony of Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub
APP09-270325
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan