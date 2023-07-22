Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with high-achievers of Danish schools on the ceremony of merit-based distribution of laptops among high-achievers under the Prime Minister’s Laptop initiative

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with high-achievers of Danish schools on the ceremony of merit-based distribution of laptops among high-achievers under the Prime Minister’s Laptop initiative
APP47-220723 LAHORE: July 22 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with high-achievers of Danish schools on the ceremony of merit-based distribution of laptops among high-achievers under the Prime Minister’s Laptop initiative. APP/ABB
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with high-achievers of Danish schools on the ceremony of merit-based distribution of laptops among high-achievers under the Prime Minister’s Laptop initiative
APP47-220723 LAHORE:
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Former Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Former Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Former Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Former Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among high achievers of Danish Schools under PM Laptops Scheme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among high achievers of Danish Schools under PM Laptops Scheme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among high achievers of Danish Schools under PM Laptops Scheme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among high achievers of Danish Schools under PM Laptops Scheme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among high achievers of Danish Schools under PM Laptops Scheme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among high achievers of Danish Schools under PM Laptops Scheme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the ceremony of merit-based distribution of laptops to high- achieving students of Danish School under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the ceremony of merit-based distribution of laptops to high- achieving students of Danish School under the Prime Minister’s...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the ceremony of merit-based distribution of laptops to high- achieving students of Danish School under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the ceremony of merit-based distribution of laptops to high- achieving students of Danish School under the Prime Minister’s...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the ceremony of merit-based distribution of laptops to high- achieving students of Danish School under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the ceremony of merit-based distribution of laptops to high- achieving students of Danish School under the Prime Minister’s...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of multiple infrastructure development projects

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of multiple infrastructure development projects

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of multiple infrastructure development project

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of multiple infrastructure development project

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils a plaque during the groundbreaking of Sharaqpur Campus Quaid-e-Azam University

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils a plaque during the groundbreaking of Sharaqpur Campus Quaid-e-Azam University

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils a plaque during the groundbreaking Pakistan Scouts Cadet College

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils a plaque during the groundbreaking Pakistan Scouts Cadet College