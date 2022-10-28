Prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif giving award to ASP Anum Sher for being overall best performing under training officer in the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy

Prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif giving award to ASP Anum Sher for being overall best performing under training officer in the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy
APP43-281022 ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif giving award to ASP Anum Sher for being overall best performing under training officer in the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy. APP/ABB/MOS
Prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif giving award to ASP Anum Sher for being overall best performing under training officer in the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy
APP43-281022 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif planting a sapling during his visit to National Police Academy to attend the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif planting a sapling during his visit to National Police Academy to attend the passing out ceremony of 48th STP...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif giving award to ASP Abdul Hameed for best in discipline in the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif giving award to ASP Abdul Hameed for best in discipline in the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the passing out officers of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the passing out officers of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurating NPA Auditorium during his visit to attend the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurating NPA Auditorium during his visit to attend the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reviewing parade during his visit to National Police Academy to attend the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reviewing parade during his visit to National Police Academy to attend the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of...

HEC invites applications under PM’s national innovation award programme

HEC invites applications under PM’s national innovation award programme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairing a review meeting on rehabilitation of flood victims

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairing a review meeting on rehabilitation of flood victims

PM lauds role of police in eradicating terrorism, ensuring law and order

PM lauds role of police in eradicating terrorism, ensuring law and order

Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain presenting to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif a cheque worth Rs. 53 Million for PM’s Flood Relief Fund

Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain presenting to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif a cheque worth Rs. 53 Million for PM’s Flood Relief Fund

Ambassador of Arab Republic of Egypt H.E Tarek Mohamed Dahroug calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Ambassador of Arab Republic of Egypt H.E Tarek Mohamed Dahroug calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Governor Madinah, HRH Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud receives Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Madinah

Governor Madinah, HRH Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud receives Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Madinah