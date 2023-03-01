PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing certificates of appreciation among the members of Pakistan’s search and rescue teams who rendered services in the earthquake affected areas of Turkiye and Syria Wed, 1 Mar 2023, 9:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP69-010323 ISLAMABAD: March 01 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing certificates of appreciation among the members of Pakistan's search and rescue teams who rendered services in the earthquake affected areas of Turkiye and Syria. APP/FHA/MOS APP69-010323 ISLAMABAD: