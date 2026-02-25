Thursday, February 26, 2026
APP56-250226 ISLAMABAD: February 25 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif digitally launches the PSDP Data Portal of Ministry of Planning and Development at the Pakistan Governance Forum 2026. APP/ABB
