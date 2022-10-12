Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departs for his two-days official visit of Kazakhstan from Islamabad to participate in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)

APP18-121022 ISLAMABAD: October 12 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departs for his two-days official visit of Kazakhstan from Islamabad to participate in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
APP18-121022 ISLAMABAD

President PPP Balochistan Chapter Changez Jamali addresses a press conference during the joining of political leader Engineer Abdul Hadi with PPP at Hazara Town

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique addressing a press conference at Lahore Airport

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif addresses to media persons during a press conference at Press Information Department

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses Seerat- un-Nabi (S.A.W) Conference.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press Conference

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meeting with German Foreign Minister Alena Bearbouck at Berlin

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and German Foreign Minister Alena Bearbouck during joint stakeout Press Conference at Berlin

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi is addressing a press conference at Zila Council Hall

Federal Minister for Industries & Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud receiving Report of Productive Accreditation and Certification by APO Secretary General, Dr.Indra Pradana Singawinata at the Opening Ceremony of International Conference on Productivity Accreditation and Certification APO 60th Anniversary Program in Pakistan organized by National Productivity Organization

Group photo with Federal Minister for Industries & Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud after the International Conference on Productivity Accreditation and Certification APO 60th Anniversary Program in Pakistan organized by National Productivity Organization

