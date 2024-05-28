Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on being elected unopposed as President of PML-N

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on being elected unopposed as President of PML-N
APP45-280524 LAHORE: May 28 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on being elected unopposed as President of PML-N. APP/ABB
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on being elected unopposed as President of PML-N
APP45-280524
LAHORE

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services