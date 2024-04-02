Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review progress on foreign investment.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review progress on foreign investment.
APP63-020424 ISLAMABAD: April 02 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review progress on foreign investment.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review progress on foreign investment.
APP63-020424
ISLAMABAD: April 02 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services