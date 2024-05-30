Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding reforms and implementation of E-Office in Federal Government departments

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding reforms and implementation of E-Office in Federal Government departments
APP58-300524 ISLAMABAD: May 30 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding reforms and implementation of E-Office in Federal Government departments
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding reforms and implementation of E-Office in Federal Government departments
APP58-300524
ISLAMABAD: May 30 – 

 

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding reforms and implementation of E-Office in Federal Government departments
APP57-300524
ISLAMABAD: May 30 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding reforms and implementation of E-Office in Federal Government departments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services