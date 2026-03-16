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Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding enforcement of austerity and relief measures and conservation and management of petroleum reserves in the wake of emerging situation in the region.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding enforcement of austerity and relief measures and conservation and management of petroleum reserves in the wake of emerging situation in the region.
APP16-160326
ISLAMABAD: March 16 – 
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding enforcement of austerity and relief measures and conservation and management of petroleum reserves in the wake of emerging situation in the region.
APP17-160326
ISLAMABAD: March 16 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding enforcement of austerity and relief measures and conservation and management of petroleum reserves in the wake of emerging situation in the region. APP/TZD
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