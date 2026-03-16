Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding enforcement of austerity and relief measures and conservation and management of petroleum reserves in the wake of emerging situation in the region. APP16-160326ISLAMABAD: March 16 – APP17-160326ISLAMABAD: March 16 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding enforcement of austerity and relief measures and conservation and management of petroleum reserves in the wake of emerging situation in the region. APP/TZD Previous Post DC reviews progress of park Next Post rime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding enforcement of austerity and relief measures and conservation and management of petroleum reserves in the wake of emerging situation in the region.