Saturday, September 13, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding electricity bills in...
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding electricity bills in flood hit areas.

APP39-130925 LAHORE: September 13 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding electricity bills in flood hit areas. APP/FHA
6
- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding electricity bills in flood hit areas.
APP39-130925
LAHORE: September 13 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan