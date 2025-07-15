Tuesday, July 15, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls on President Asif Ali Zardari at...
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan e Sadr.

APP45-150725 ISLAMABAD: July 15 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan e Sadr. APP/ABB
7
- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan e Sadr.
APP45-150725
ISLAMABAD: July 15 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan