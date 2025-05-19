31.6 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet about...
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet about Pakistan Navy’s strategic orientation, operational preparedness and contributions during the ongoing operation, on board PNS TAIMUR at Naval Dockyard

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet about Pakistan Navy's strategic orientation, operational preparedness and contributions during the ongoing operation, on board PNS TAIMUR at Naval Dockyard
APP66-190525 KARACHI: May 19 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet about Pakistan Navy's strategic orientation, operational preparedness and contributions during the ongoing operation, on board PNS TAIMUR at Naval Dockyard. APP/TZD
20
- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet about Pakistan Navy's strategic orientation, operational preparedness and contributions during the ongoing operation, on board PNS TAIMUR at Naval Dockyard
APP66-190525
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan