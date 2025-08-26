Tuesday, August 26, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif awards Electric Vehicles to high achiever students...
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif awards Electric Vehicles to high achiever students from all over Pakistan.

APP46-260825 ISLAMABAD: August 26 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif awards Electric Vehicles to high achiever students from all over Pakistan. APP/IQJ/ABB
7
- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif awards Electric Vehicles to high achiever students from all over Pakistan.
APP46-260825
ISLAMABAD: August 26 –
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif awards Electric Vehicles to high achiever students from all over Pakistan.
APP48-260825
ISLAMABAD: August 26 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif awards Electric Vehicles to high achiever students from all over Pakistan. APP/IQJ/ABB
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan