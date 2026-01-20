Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Switzerland to attend 56th Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

APP91-200126 ZURICH: January 20 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Switzerland to attend 56th Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. APP/ABB
APP91-200126
ZURICH: January 20 –
