PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary General United Nations H.E. Antonio Guterres at International Conference on Resilient Pakistan being held in Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland Mon, 9 Jan 2023, 5:39 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP10-090123 GENEVA: January 09 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary General United Nations H.E. Antonio Guterres at International Conference on Resilient Pakistan being held in Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland. APP/TZD APP10-090123 GENEVA