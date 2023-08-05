Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Services Chiefs and Federal Ministers at the inaugural ceremony of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Services Chiefs and Federal Ministers at the inaugural ceremony of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park.
RAWALPINDI:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visiting the exhibition held at the inauguration of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Services Chiefs and Federal Ministers inaugurating National Aerospace Science and Technology Park.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visiting the exhibition held at the inauguration of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park

Students of Idara Talemat-e-Islamia presenting flower bouquets to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival

Pir Syed Riaz Hussain Shah receiving Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Idara Talemat-e-Islamia

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing to the students of Idara Talemat-e-Islamia

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presenting souvenir to Irani Minister for Culture and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami on the launching ceremony of Pakistan's tourism brand 'Salam Pakistan'

Advisor to Prime Minister on Sports and Tourism Mr. Awn Chaudhry presenting a souvenir to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the launching ceremony of Pakistan's tourism brand 'Salam Pakistan'

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of Pakistan's tourism brand 'Salam Pakistan'

