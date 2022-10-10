PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurating Commercial Operations of Phase-II of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) during his visit to Thar Coal Mines Block-II Mon, 10 Oct 2022, 9:41 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP34-101022 ISLAMKOT: October 10 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurating Commercial Operations of Phase-II of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) during his visit to Thar Coal Mines Block-II. APP APP34-101022 ISLAMKOT