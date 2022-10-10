PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurating a 330 MW Power Plant of Thar Energy Limited (TEL) during his visit to Thar Coal Mines Block-II Mon, 10 Oct 2022, 9:41 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP37-101022 ISLAMKOT: October 10 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurating a 330 MW Power Plant of Thar Energy Limited (TEL) during his visit to Thar Coal Mines Block-II. APP APP37-101022 ISLAMKOT