PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the cheque distribution ceremony as part of Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme Thu, 23 Feb 2023, 10:05 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP60-230223 ISLAMABAD: February 23 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the cheque distribution ceremony as part of Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme. APP/ABB APP60-230223 ISLAMABAD: APP59-230223 ISLAMABAD: February 23 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the cheque distribution ceremony as part of Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme. APP/ABB