APP68-270723 GWADAR: July 27 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the ceremony of distribution of cheques among the fishermen of Gwadar and distribution of laptops among high-achievers of Gwadar University under Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023. APP/TZD/ABB
