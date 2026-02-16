Monday, February 16, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses Pakistan Austria Business forum held at...
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses Pakistan Austria Business forum held at Federal Economic Chamber.

APP53-160226 VIENNA: February 16 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses Pakistan Austria Business forum held at Federal Economic Chamber. APP/TZD/FHA
59
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses Pakistan Austria Business forum held at Federal Economic Chamber.
APP53-160226
VIENNA: February 16 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan