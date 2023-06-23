PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif meets the President of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact Fri, 23 Jun 2023, 6:38 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP41-230623 PARIS: June 23 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif meets the President of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact. APP/ABB APP41-230623 PARIS: Sponsored Ad