Prime Minister AJK Chauhdary Awar ul Haq calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Prime Minister AJK Chauhdary Awar ul Haq calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
APP22-051023 ISLAMABAD: October 05 - Prime Minister AJK Chauhdary Awar ul Haq calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
Prime Minister AJK Chauhdary Awar ul Haq calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
APP22-051023
ISLAMABAD: October 05 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services