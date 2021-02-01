Home Photos Feature Photos Primary students attending class with wearing the protective face masks at private... PhotosFeature Photos Primary students attending class with wearing the protective face masks at private school after reopened of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 9:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-010221 HYDERABAD: February 01 Primary students attending class with wearing the protective face masks at private school after reopened of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Students attending class while wearing facemask as all educational activities resume across KP amid strict implementation of COVID SOPs at Education Links System School RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a... Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a... Students on the way to school in Korangi area after reopening of Primary Schools in Provincial Capital