Press Club office-bearers distributing gifts among the visiting patients after draw during free medical camp at National Press Club
APP15-261220 ISLAMABAD: December 26  Press Club office-bearers distributing gifts among the visiting patients after draw during free medical camp at National Press Club. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP15-261220

ALSO READ  Doctors examining the patients during free medical camp at National Press Club

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR