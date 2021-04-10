Presiding Officer marking thumb of voter before issuing ballot paper during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska
APP05-100421 DASKA: April 10 - Presiding Officer marking thumb of voter before issuing ballot paper during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
DASKA: April 10  An elderly woman coming to cast her vote at polling station during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
DASKA: April 10  A woman police constable checking Identity Card of voters at polling station during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
DASKA: April 10  A woman casts her vote at polling station during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
