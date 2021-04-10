Home Photos General Coverage Photos Presiding Officer marking thumb of voter before issuing ballot paper during by-election... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Presiding Officer marking thumb of voter before issuing ballot paper during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 7:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-100421 DASKA: April 10 - Presiding Officer marking thumb of voter before issuing ballot paper during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP08-100421DASKA: April 10 An elderly woman coming to cast her vote at polling station during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP09-100421DASKA: April 10 A woman police constable checking Identity Card of voters at polling station during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP06-100421DASKA: April 10 A woman casts her vote at polling station during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP07-100421DASKA: April 10 A woman casts her vote at polling station during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas plants a sapling to inaugurate Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A staff member checking temperature of female voters before entering polling station during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska Polling Staff collect election material from District Election Office for the by-election at NA-75 Shibli Faraz visits residence of slain worker to condole with family