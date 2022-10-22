PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos President Women Chamber of Commerce Dr. Maryam Nauman, Iram Naz (blind entrepreneur) and others presents shield to President SCCI Abdul Gahfoor Malik at the Annual Ceremony of Travel to Light Educational Institute Sat, 22 Oct 2022, 7:33 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP29-221022 SIALKOT: October 22 – President Women Chamber of Commerce Dr. Maryam Nauman, Iram Naz (blind entrepreneur) and others presents shield to President SCCI Abdul Gahfoor Malik at the Annual Ceremony of Travel to Light Educational Institute. APP/MUT/IQJ/ZID APP29-221022 SIALKOT: