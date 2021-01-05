President PPP Sindh and Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh Nisar Ahmad Khuhro with party workers cutting cake to mark the 93th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Arts Council
APP47-050121 LARKANA: January 05 - President PPP Sindh and Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh Nisar Ahmad Khuhro with party workers cutting cake to mark the 93th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Arts Council. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP47-050121

ALSO READ  PML-N, PPP should submit foreign funding proofs to save their registration: Shibli

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR