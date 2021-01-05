Home Photos General Coverage Photos President PPP Sindh and Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh Nisar Ahmad... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos President PPP Sindh and Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh Nisar Ahmad Khuhro with party workers cutting cake to mark the 93th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Arts Council Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 9:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-050121 LARKANA: January 05 - President PPP Sindh and Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh Nisar Ahmad Khuhro with party workers cutting cake to mark the 93th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Arts Council. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP47-050121 ALSO READ PML-N, PPP should submit foreign funding proofs to save their registration: Shibli RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PML-N, PPP should submit foreign funding proofs to save their registration: Shibli President suggests early population census with stakeholders’ consultation for consensus Sheikh Rashid announces cancellation of Nawaz Sharif’s passport on Feb 16