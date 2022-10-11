PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos President PPP Balochistan Chapter Changez Jamali addresses a press conference during the joining of political leader Engineer Abdul Hadi with PPP at Hazara Town Tue, 11 Oct 2022, 5:54 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP30-111022 QUETTA: October 11 – President PPP Balochistan Chapter Changez Jamali addresses a press conference during the joining of political leader Engineer Abdul Hadi with PPP at Hazara Town .APP/MNN/FHA/SSH APP30-111022 QUETTA