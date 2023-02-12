PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos President Peace and education foundation Azhar Hussain giving certificate to participant during the Media Voices of Peace on “Four-Day Capacity Building Workshop for Media Influencers” organized by Peace and Education Foundation (PEF) Sun, 12 Feb 2023, 6:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP13-120223 ISLAMABAD: February 12 – President Peace and education foundation Azhar Hussain giving certificate to participant during the Media Voices of Peace on "Four-Day Capacity Building Workshop for Media Influencers" organized by Peace and Education Foundation (PEF). APP/SMR/FHA APP13-120223 ISLAMABAD: