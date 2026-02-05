Friday, February 6, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addresses Joint Press Stakeout held at the...
PhotosNational Photos

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addresses Joint Press Stakeout held at the Prime Minister’s House.

APP110-050226 ISLAMABAD: February 05 - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addresses Joint Press Stakeout held at the Prime Minister's House. APP/ABB
6
- Advertisement -
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addresses Joint Press Stakeout held at the Prime Minister's House.
APP110-050226
ISLAMABAD: February 05 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan