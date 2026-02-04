Wednesday, February 4, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, shakes hands with Prime...
PhotosNational Photos

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, shakes hands with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, with President Asif Ali Zardari

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, shakes hands with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, with President Asif Ali Zardari
APP111-040226 ISLAMABAD: February 04 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, shakes hands with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, with President Asif Ali Zardari. APP/ABB
2
- Advertisement -
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, shakes hands with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, with President Asif Ali Zardari
APP111-040226
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan