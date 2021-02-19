Home Photos General Coverage Photos President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Mohammad Nasir Mirza...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPresident of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Mohammad Nasir Mirza visits the stalls during the opening ceremony of furniture and living expo at local hotel Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 10:33 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-190221 ISLAMABAD: February 19 - President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Mohammad Nasir Mirza visits the stalls during the opening ceremony of furniture and living expo at local hotel. APP photo by Saleem RanaAPP58-190221ISLAMABAD: February 19 – President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Mohammad Nasir Mirza inaugurates the Furniture And Living Expo at local hotel. APP photo by Saleem RanaAPP57-190221ISLAMABAD: February 19 – President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Mohammad Nasir Mirza visits the stalls during the opening ceremony of furniture and living expo at local hotel. APP photo by Saleem RanaALSO READ President for better coaching, improved training of playersRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORDr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Special Secretary for Commerce in the 7th session of Pakistan-Sri Lanka commerce secretarys level talksPresident Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Hafiz Ihtisham in a group photograph with participants during inaugural ceremony of Kitchen Garden Festival PakistanICT exports to cross $ 2 billion mark in FY- 2020-21:Dawood