PhotosNational Photos President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi along with Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja, watching the third Twenty 20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium Fri, 23 Sep 2022, 9:45 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP55-230922 KARACHI: September 23 - President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi along with Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja, watching the third Twenty 20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium. APP APP55-230922 KARACHI: APP56-230922 KARACHI: September 23 – President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi along with Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja, watching the third Twenty 20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium. APP