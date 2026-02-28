Saturday, February 28, 2026
HomePhotosPhoto FeaturePresident of Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, leads a walk rally to...
PhotosPhoto Feature

President of Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, leads a walk rally to show solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

APP16-280226 MULTAN: February 28 – President of Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, leads a walk rally to show solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces. APP/TVE/FHA
34
President of Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, leads a walk rally to show solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.
APP16-280226
MULTAN: February 28 –  
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan