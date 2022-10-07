President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi with Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani befor addressing the joint session of the Parliament

APP70-061022 ISLAMABAD: October 06 - President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi with Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani befor addressing the joint session of the Parliament. APP
President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani listening to the National Anthem before the President address to the joint session of the Parliament

President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi is addressing the sitting of Parliament while Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presiding the session of the Parliament

President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi is addressing the sitting of Parliament while Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presiding the session of the Parliament

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf receiving President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi at Parliament House before his address to the joint session of the Parliament

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the Joint Session of the Parliament at Parliament House

Ambassador of USA to Pakistan, Donald Blome calls on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri in a meeting with a visiting World Bank's delegation headed by Country Director for Pakistan, South Asia Region Najy Banhassine

Ambassador of Nigeria appointed to Pakistan Mr.AMB. Mohammed Bello Abioye, President Chamber of Commerce Malik Abdul Ghafoor are Discussing important business points during his visit Sialkot

Pakistan achieves drastic decline in eye blindness to 2%

