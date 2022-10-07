PhotosNational Photos President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi is addressing the sitting of Parliament while Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presiding the session of the Parliament Fri, 7 Oct 2022, 12:25 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP73-061022 ISLAMABAD: October 06 - President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi is addressing the sitting of Parliament while Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presiding the session of the Parliament. APP APP73-061022 ISLAMABAD